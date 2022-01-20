The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Lowered by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

