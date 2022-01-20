American Century Companies Inc. Sells 9,104 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,936,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $142,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVUS opened at $76.86 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.