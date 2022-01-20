American Century Companies Inc. Sells 422,413 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 422,413 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of CVS Health worth $147,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in CVS Health by 3.7% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 54,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 158,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 181,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $6,928,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

