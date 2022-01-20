American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 12,213 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699,865 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of EOG Resources worth $136,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $107.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

