STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of STERIS worth $180,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of STE opened at $231.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.85. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $12,354,292. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

