Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 132 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,553,000 after purchasing an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pool by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $490.66 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.