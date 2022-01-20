Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

