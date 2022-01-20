Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 838 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $209.16 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.94 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total value of $1,037,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.46.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

