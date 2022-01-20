Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.39 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,176 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.