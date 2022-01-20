143,199 Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,877 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 857,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 561,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $798.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.