Bokf Na Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $222.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

