Bokf Na Buys New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

