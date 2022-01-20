Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 781,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $40,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.