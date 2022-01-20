Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 28,028 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average of $251.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

