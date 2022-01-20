Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,063 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $30,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after buying an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after buying an additional 488,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.