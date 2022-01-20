Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day moving average is $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $145.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.