Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 220,541 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,442 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220,541 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $22,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

