US Bancorp DE Buys 85,367 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 952.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.