US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $20,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,631,000 after purchasing an additional 131,246 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.