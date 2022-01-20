First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$38.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as high as C$36.32 and last traded at C$35.68, with a volume of 1261987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.98.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.39 billion and a PE ratio of 32.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.24.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

