US Bancorp DE Has $24.23 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.23% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,168,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 296,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,649,000 after acquiring an additional 85,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $126.50 and a 52-week high of $132.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

