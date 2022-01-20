US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $25,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBDQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after buying an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 364,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,559 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $26.12 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

