CX Institutional Has $323,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,094,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.20.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $193.68 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

