CX Institutional Has $276,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

