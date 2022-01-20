California Public Employees Retirement System Has $63.33 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $63,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 266.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

