Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 68,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,029,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,737 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 71,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,274,000 after acquiring an additional 187,858 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

