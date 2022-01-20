Wolverine World Wide’s (WWW) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.