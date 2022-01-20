Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.34 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.19. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

