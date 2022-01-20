Delta Investment Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,989 shares of company stock worth $359,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

