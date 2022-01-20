-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tricida from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Tricida news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 126,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $758,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 7,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $64,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,669 shares of company stock worth $1,126,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,032,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 1.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 70.8% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 95,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 54.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCDA opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Tricida has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

