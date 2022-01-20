Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,700.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.36 on Friday. Glencore has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

