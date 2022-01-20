Delta Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,831,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after acquiring an additional 485,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after acquiring an additional 575,006 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,451,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $69.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

