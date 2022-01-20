Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

