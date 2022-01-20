PSI Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,488 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,661,000 after acquiring an additional 565,784 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,757 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

