Polkadex Market Capitalization Tops $49.81 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.06 or 0.00025908 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $49.81 million and $443,705.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00064582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.23 or 0.07482098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,552.99 or 0.99643969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PDEXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.