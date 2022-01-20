AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,697 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 8,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.10.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $233.92 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.16 and its 200-day moving average is $269.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

