Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.95 Million

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to report sales of $137.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.02 million and the highest is $147.88 million. SFL posted sales of $114.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $499.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.36 million to $509.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $542.04 million, with estimates ranging from $492.80 million to $591.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SFL opened at $8.38 on Monday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. SFL’s payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SFL by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 601,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

