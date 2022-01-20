Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 132.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

