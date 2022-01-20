Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of EGBN opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

