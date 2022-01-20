ServiceNow, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. FBN Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $715.67.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $521.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.83. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.25, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

