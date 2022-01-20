Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $163.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

