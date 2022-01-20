Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $299.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 293 ($4.00), with a volume of 281501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279.50 ($3.81).

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.09.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £98,690 ($134,656.84).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

