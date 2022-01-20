51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.24. Approximately 5,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 577,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.