Stifel Nicolaus Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.
NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.
Shares of NTR opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
