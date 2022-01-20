Stifel Nicolaus Raises Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $85.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Shares of NTR opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after buying an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after buying an additional 1,001,264 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

