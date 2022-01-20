Truist Financial Comments on NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

