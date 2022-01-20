The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

