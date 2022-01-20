Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 685,481 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $235,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after acquiring an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,761,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,547,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $144.76 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.