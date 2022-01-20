Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $59.30 and a one year high of $138.60.

