CX Institutional Purchases 80 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Stryker were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 66.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 315,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 126,039 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $258.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.17. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.59.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

