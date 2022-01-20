Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,678 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $225,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $113.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.09. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.